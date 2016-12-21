New Artistic Directors Signal Big Changes at Theatre Three and WaterTower Theater
Joanie Schultz comes to Dallas by way of Chicago, where she built an impressive resume that included directing credits for world and regional premieres. Jeffrey Schmidt will fill the shoes of the late Jac Adler, founder and artistic director for the company.
