Man receives 27-year sentence for 'ferociously and viciously' stabbing Vernon Hills woman
A 20-year-old Des Plaines man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday for attempted murder in the brutal stabbing attack of a Vernon Hills woman outside of a Deer Park movie theater two years ago. "You ferociously and viciously stabbed her time and time and time again," Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes told Daniel Dion as he handed down the sentence.
