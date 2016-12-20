James Crafford One-Acts to Play American Theater of Actors This February

A set of one-act parables from an award-winning director, a celebrated author, at one of the oldest independent theaters in NY - LIFE & DEATH, JAMES CRAFFORD's THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX - will run February 1 - 12, 2017 at American Theater of Actors, 314 W 54th St, NYC. Director Laurie Rae Waugh walks us through two engaging tales about bringing ordinary people face-to-face with death ... concept and reality: THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY offers the story of two down-on-their-luck crooks and the "retirement" caper that goes catastrophic; and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX brings us on a hunting trip with a sensitive animal lover.

