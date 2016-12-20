James Crafford One-Acts to Play American Theater of Actors This February
A set of one-act parables from an award-winning director, a celebrated author, at one of the oldest independent theaters in NY - LIFE & DEATH, JAMES CRAFFORD's THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX - will run February 1 - 12, 2017 at American Theater of Actors, 314 W 54th St, NYC. Director Laurie Rae Waugh walks us through two engaging tales about bringing ordinary people face-to-face with death ... concept and reality: THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY offers the story of two down-on-their-luck crooks and the "retirement" caper that goes catastrophic; and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX brings us on a hunting trip with a sensitive animal lover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC