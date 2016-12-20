Husband, wife lead Hale Center Theate...

Husband, wife lead Hale Center Theater Orem cast of 'Cash on Delivery'

A cast and crew often become like family as they rehearse a production together, but in some instances, it's a literal family affair. In Hale Center Theater Orem's upcoming comedy, "Cash on Delivery," real-life husband and wife, Greg and Rachel Woodward Hansen, play spouses Eric and Linda Swann.

Chicago, IL

