How Money Corrupted Criminal Justice Reform. A Look at Supermarket Slotting Fees.

New York Times reporters Andy Lehren and Shaila Dewan discuss their recent series, "No Money, No Mercy." Playwright Itamar Moses and composer/performer David Yazbek on the Atlantic Theater Company production of "The Band's Visit," a new musical based on the screenplay.

