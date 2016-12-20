Here's every new movie you can see in theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend
Over the last couple of weeks you've been hit with tons of ad campaigns around movies coming out over the Christmas weekend, but with the amount of releases and all the different release windows you probably have no clue when a movie is actually playing in a theater near you. From the wide releases like "Passengers" and "Sing" to the limited openings for Martin Scorsese's "Silence" and Denzel Washington's "Fences," here's every movie opening in the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC