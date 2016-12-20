Here's every new movie you can see in theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend

Over the last couple of weeks you've been hit with tons of ad campaigns around movies coming out over the Christmas weekend, but with the amount of releases and all the different release windows you probably have no clue when a movie is actually playing in a theater near you. From the wide releases like "Passengers" and "Sing" to the limited openings for Martin Scorsese's "Silence" and Denzel Washington's "Fences," here's every movie opening in the next few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.