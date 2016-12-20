From 'Disgraced' to 'Titanic,' tops for DC's theater year
Ayad Akhtar's "Disgraced" at Arena Stage, with Nehal Joshi , Joe Isenberg, Felicia Curry and Ivy Vahanian. Some of 2016's most exciting, intriguing, and accomplished theater came, oddly, in twos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC