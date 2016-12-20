For 30 years, Wayne Scott and LifeHouse Theater have shared the joy of Christmas with audiences
Wayne Scott, Lifehouse Theater founder and president, has been entertaining the community for 30 years. REDLANDS >> Thirty seasons have come and gone, and Wayne Scott remains convinced if you provide live entertainment, people will come.
