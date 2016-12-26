Feldberg: The theater's 10 best in 2016 It wasn't a very good year for the theater, either. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hn2zfq There was a really strong new play, a smart and charming new musical and a riveting solo show, all off-Broadway, and several very accomplished revivals on Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.