Don't bring down the curtain on the Smadar movie theater

The Smadar was the setting for director Avi Nesher's short movie 'True Stor y'; he is seen here during filming with actors Tuval Shafir and Yuval Scharf. The year 2017 will be a sad one for Jerusalem moviegoers if the Lev Smadar Theater, known by Jerusalemites simply as the Smadar, closes its doors on December 31 as is currently the plan.

