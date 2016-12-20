Carver Theater gets a new direction for 2017
A new slate of programming is scheduled for the Carver Theater in 2017, bringing weekly showcases and music series to the historic Treme venue. Also new for the space: A revamped VIP area, an enhanced sound system and future plans to redevelop the auxiliary plans around it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC