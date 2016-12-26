By turns dark and silly, 'Every Brill...

By turns dark and silly, 'Every Brilliant Thing' offers many reasons to watch

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jonny Donahoe stars in HBO's "Every Brilliant Thing," which records his not-quite-one-man stage show about depression and suicide. Jonny Donahoe stars in HBO's "Every Brilliant Thing," which records his not-quite-one-man stage show about depression and suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) 8 hr South Bronx 138 1,654
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' 15 hr Steve Gratman 3
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
News MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201... Dec 21 Truth 1
News Hotel tax income up - Dec 21 The Shadow Knows 6
News Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re... Dec 14 Home Burglaries 6
News 'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater Dec 11 nutzaplente 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC