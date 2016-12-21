Broadway star Gavin Creel lets down h...

Broadway star Gavin Creel lets down his hair and talks todaya s theater, LGBTQ activism

At 40, "Hair" and "The Book of Mormon" star Gavin Creel says he's too old to resume leading the Broadway fight for LGBTQ rights in a political era again dominated by GOP conservatives. Creel - who plays Fort Lauderdale this week with SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky - co-founded Broadway Impact in 2008, just as Barack Obama became America's president and Californians voted to ban gay marriage in their state.

