Alamo Drafthouse reveals Mueller theater's carnival-themed bar concept...
The new bar space at the upcoming Alamo Drafthouse Mueller is under construction but will open early next year with a carnival theme. Many of the newer Alamo Drafthouse locations have a a standalone bar attached to the theater - such as Lakeline's Glass Half Full, which focuses on craft beer , and Slaughter Lane's 400 Rabbits, which opened with a penchant for tequila cocktails.
