2016 arts year in review: Theater

San Diego's theater scene staked its claims far and wide in 2016, with the Old Globe Theatre-bred "Bright Star" landing on Broadway, and La Jolla Playhouse's "Come From Away" packing theaters in several other cities on the way to its own Broadway date next year. But there was plenty of excitement closer to home, too, as local companies forged fresh alliances and created compelling art.

