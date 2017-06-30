Yurtsever exhibition of single 'pin painting' opens in Bodrum
An exhibition featuring just one painting of Turkish artist Tuncay Yurtsever has opened at the Mor Art Gallery in the resort district of Bodrum. The exhibition displays one painting of the rug of the artist's grandfather, made using 60,000 pins, which is a world record.
