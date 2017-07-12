Stamps to commemorate the centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth
Officials said Wednesday that each one of the dozen "Andrew Wyeth Forever" stamps will feature a detail from one of his paintings, including perhaps his most famous painting, 1948's "Christina's World." The Brandywine River Museum of Art said Wyeth, who died in 2009, worked "in a realistic style that defied artistic trends" and "created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life."
