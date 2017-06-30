'Spirit of '76' alive and well in Port St. Joe
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 8 AND THEREAFTER - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, Jay Stevens holds his painting titled "The Spirit of '76", at his home in Port St. Joe, Fla. The painting is believed to be one of the numerous original copies painted by Archibald Willard for the 1876 U.S. Centennial, showing two drummers and a fife player marching with a 13-star U.S. flag, saluting the spirit of the American Revolution.
