Richard Gerstl at Neue Galerie: Ambition, Art, Music, Suicide in old Vienna
On Nov. 4, 1908, the Austrian painter Richard Gerstl took off all his clothes, threw a rope over a beam in his studio, put the noose around his neck and launched himself into the air, stabbing frantically at his chest with a knife. Gerstl had just turned 25, and had been discovered by composer Arnold Schoenberg, a friend to whom the artist was giving painting lessons, in bed with Schoenberg's wife Mathilde barely a month earlier.
