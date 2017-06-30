PICTURES: 15 super summery images from Tottington's Big Day Out 2017

PICTURES: 15 super summery images fro...

The community get-together, held at Crompton Meadows in Tottington, was a big success as the crowds enjoyed food, drink and entertainment at the cricket ground. There were performances on the big stage from a range of artists, and activities for children including a bouncy castle, face painting and trampolines.

