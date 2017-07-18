'Painting and Drawing in Light, Mood and Movement' art exhibit in Stradbally
A body of artwork from the 'Painting and Drawing in Light, Mood and Movement' summer programme was launched recently at the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally. The exhibition includes elected work from a three day summer painting programme for adults led by renowned artist John Keating and also included some wonderful work by the artist himself.
