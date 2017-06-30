New Polson paintings at Twin Brooks
The public is invited to an opening reception for an exhibition of new paintings by Chris Polson Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Brooks Stretchers, 59 Calderwood Lane. The paintings are from Polson's past three years of work done in the Baxter State Park and Midcoast areas of Maine.
