New lease of life for Lindauer portrait of colonial Maori rangatira

A Gottfried Lindauer portrait of Huru Te Hiaro was recently repaired and moved from Te Papa to Aratoi Museum in Masterton for a Lindauer exhibition A colonial taonga has been lovingly restored to its former glory and taken to Masterton to put on display with its whanau. A portrait of Huru Te Hiaro, recently repaired by a Te Papa conservator, arrived at Aratoi Museum on Friday amid much fanfare.

