Missing' Jatin Das Painting: Air India calls for internal probe, says looking into matter
Air India has called for an internal investigation into Jatin Das's "missing" painting from its collection. Sources from the national carrier claimed that the records pertaining to Das's "missing" painting are not very clear.
