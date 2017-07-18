JMW Turner painting goes for STG19 million
One of JMW Turner's greatest works to remain in private hands, symbolising a united Europe, has sold for STG19 million at auction. The landscape painter's Ehrenbreitstein, a view of the ancient Rhine fortress, was one of just six of his major works to remain in private hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 28
|Victor Hugo
|29
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May '17
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC