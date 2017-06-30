Graffiti artists add a splash of colour
Nine artists from around the globe are using Blackburn's buildings as a giant canvas, as part of the Openwalls Street Art Festival Now in its second year, nine artists from across the globe have arrived in the town to turn it into a giant canvas over five days. An exhibition has also been set up alongside it which will feature works from artists in the realm of street art.
