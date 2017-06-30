French melodrama and open air painting competition are among Norwich festival's cultural mix

From a classic French melodrama to the return of an open air painting competition around our fine city, there is lots for people to look forward to at this year's Hostry Festival. The annual autumn arts extravaganza at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry is in its seventh year, and in 2017 will run from October 15 to 29. Stash Kirkbride, the festival's artistic director, said he was excited to announce the festival's main theatre show this year would be The Eagle Has Two Heads, a love story by French playwright Jean Cocteau in which an Austrian queen's would-be assassin falls hopelessly in love with her.

