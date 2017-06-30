French melodrama and open air paintin...

French melodrama and open air painting competition are among Norwich festival's cultural mix

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening News

From a classic French melodrama to the return of an open air painting competition around our fine city, there is lots for people to look forward to at this year's Hostry Festival. The annual autumn arts extravaganza at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry is in its seventh year, and in 2017 will run from October 15 to 29. Stash Kirkbride, the festival's artistic director, said he was excited to announce the festival's main theatre show this year would be The Eagle Has Two Heads, a love story by French playwright Jean Cocteau in which an Austrian queen's would-be assassin falls hopelessly in love with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Jun 28 Victor Hugo 29
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May '17 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC