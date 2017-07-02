For VanNatta, painting is about passi...

For VanNatta, painting is about passion, process and lots of practice

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Robert VanNatta had been drawing and sketching and painting for years when his wife suggested they travel to Maine so he could attend a workshop on watercolor painting. Watercolor wasn't really an interest of VanNatta and is often pushed to the side by artists more enamored with the formality of oils and acrylics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Jun 28 Victor Hugo 29
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May '17 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,236 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC