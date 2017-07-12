Fiber arts show on display starting Friday at Crossing Arts2 min ago
"Conversations with Cloth 2," a display of fiber arts, will open from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Crossing Arts Gallery in the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.
