Exceptional painting of a boar hunt fit for a King on display in Dorset
This Wimborne home, built to resemble an Italian palace, is currently displaying a star painting from the National Gallery in London. In light of this very special landscape painting finding a temporary home in Dorset, today Looking Back is delving into the history of this unique work of art.
