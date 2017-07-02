Canberra's Islamic community marks the end of Ramadan

Members of Canberra's Islamic community continued celebrations marking the end of Ramadan on Sunday, with Eid al-Fitr events held at the Canberra Mosque and at Exhibition Park. The Islamic Society of the ACT hosted celebrations in Yarralumla, matching events around Australia and the world as Muslims end their annual month-long period of going without food and drink between first light and sunset each day.

