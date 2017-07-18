Artist looks to the past

Read more: Western Telegraph

WALES' wild western coastline the subject of Tim Fudge's latest exhibition Pembrokeshire-based artist Tim Fudge is well known for his expressive, colourful depictions of Wales' wild and rocky places, and for his paintings of Scotland and Ireland. He is typically drawn to scenery that evokes a sense of our ancestors - perhaps through traces of ancient settlements or standing stones, but for his latest show, opening at Workshop Wales Gallery in Fishguard on June 25, he has turned his gaze out to sea.

