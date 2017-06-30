Art Watch: First Friday and much, muc...

Art Watch: First Friday and much, much more

First Friday this July 7th kicks off with brand new exhibits from Kennett Square Pennsylvania to Elkton Maryland, as well as artist demonstrations at local galleries. Blockbuster museum shows, including "Andrew Wyeth-In Retrospect" at the Brandywine River Museum of Art and "The Original Mad Man: Illustrations by Mac Conner" at The Delaware Art Museum are both happening now through September 17th.

