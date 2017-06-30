Art mixes with the aquatic for Paris Couture Week
Designer Bertrand Guyon took the iconic Parisian couturier's passion for painting Monday to produce a diaphanous collection of couture gowns that fluttered by guests at Paris' Place Vendome. With hints of the 1930s draping styles and high necks that defined the late Schiaparelli's heyday, Guyon placed allusions to Cubism and Surrealism at the heart of the show.
