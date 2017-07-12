Annual town festival to culminate in street beach party
The Risborough Town Festival, which has been running all week, will culminate in a party on the streets of Princes Risborough on Saturday. The High Street will be transformed into a beach, with visitors being able to enjoy donkey rides, various Punch and Judy shows, face painting, plenty of food and drink, plus live music and entertainment.
