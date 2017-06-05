'Ways of Seeing' reconfigures perception of the world
Istanbul's Arter Gallery is set to hold "Ways of Seeing," an international group exhibition curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, founders of the multi-disciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented and co-chairmen of the Montblanc Cultural Foundation. Taking its cue from John Berger's 1972 groundbreaking text on visual culture, the exhibition explores the various formalistic strategies that artists employ to reconfigure our perception of the world.
