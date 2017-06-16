Was a Legit Jackson Pollock Painting ...

Was a Legit Jackson Pollock Painting Found in a Sun City Garage?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Josh Levine is convinced he's found a work by mid-20th century artist Jackson Pollock, the renowned abstract expressionist painter best known for his characteristic drips and splatters of paint. Levine is owner and CEO for Scottsdale-based J. Levine Auction & Appraisal, which routinely auctions art, jewelry, guns, and other items for its clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May '17 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC