Victoria Tierney and her prize winning painting, "Mother Japan"
This week Viz Vity went on the road to the Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay, which has a large juried exhibition open right now called Expressions West 2017. The work of Bandon artist Victoria Tierney was chosen as the Grand Prize blue ribbon winner: In an interview with Sandy Brown Jensen, Victoria Tierney narrated the story behind her large, prize-winning entry called "Mother Japan," "The piece that I entered is a piece that's really dear to me; it's called "Mother Japan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.
