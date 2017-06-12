US billionaire brings Dutch painters to China's masses
Johannes Vermeer's "Young Woman Seated at a Virginal" is displayed as part of the Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection exhibition at China's National Museum in Beijing AFP/WANG Zhao BEIJING: Standing in a dimly lit gallery space in China's National Museum, the owner of the world's only privately held Vermeer gazed at the small oil painting for a long moment, before showing it to the assembled press. Since American billionaire Tom Kaplan purchased the piece in 2008, it has spent most of its time on loan to various museums around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|12 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|12 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|12 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC