Tom Holland takes dog to film photo call

17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Tom Holland took his beloved pet dog to the photo call of his new movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in London on Thursday . The 21-year-old actor - who plays the web-slinging titular character in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film - has been separated from his four-legged friend Tess for months while he's been getting ready for his promotional commitments for the blockbuster, so it's no wonder the hunk jumped at the chance to show off his canine friend when they were reunited at the event at the Ham Yard Hotel this morning.

