Tom Holland takes dog to film photo call
Tom Holland took his beloved pet dog to the photo call of his new movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in London on Thursday . The 21-year-old actor - who plays the web-slinging titular character in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film - has been separated from his four-legged friend Tess for months while he's been getting ready for his promotional commitments for the blockbuster, so it's no wonder the hunk jumped at the chance to show off his canine friend when they were reunited at the event at the Ham Yard Hotel this morning.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
