Thomas C Bradley's "Many Paintings of Sound Composition and...

When it opened a few years back, Chinatown Soup gallery in NYC's Lower East Side tapped Portland-based designer Thomas C Bradley to create their logo. It only makes sense that Bradley's first solo NYC show is at that very same gallery now-after quitting his full-time design job to pursue art.
