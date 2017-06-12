Thomas C Bradley's "Many Paintings of...

Thomas C Bradley's "Many Paintings of Sound Composition and...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cool Hunting

When it opened a few years back, Chinatown Soup gallery in NYC's Lower East Side tapped Portland-based designer Thomas C Bradley to create their logo. It only makes sense that Bradley's first solo NYC show is at that very same gallery now-after quitting his full-time design job to pursue art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R. Styles (Feb '06) 4 hr Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May '17 John Deere 6
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC