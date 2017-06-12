The Whitney to receive two key prewar paintings by Hopper and Hassam

Adam D. Weinberg, the Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art , announced today that an anonymous donor has promised two major prewar American paintings to the Museum's permanent collection: Edward Hopper's 1932 painting City Roofs and Childe Hassam's Allied Flags, April 1917, also known as Allied Flags, Union League Club . 'We are thrilled that these two wonderful paintings, City Roofs and Allied Flags, April 1917, have been promised to the Whitney,' said Weinberg.

