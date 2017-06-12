The Whitney to receive two key prewar...

The Whitney to receive two key prewar paintings by Hopper and Hassam

Adam D. Weinberg, the Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art , announced today that an anonymous donor has promised two major prewar American paintings to the Museum's permanent collection: Edward Hopper's 1932 painting City Roofs and Childe Hassam's Allied Flags, April 1917, also known as Allied Flags, Union League Club . 'We are thrilled that these two wonderful paintings, City Roofs and Allied Flags, April 1917, have been promised to the Whitney,' said Weinberg.

