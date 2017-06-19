The third-place oil on canvas paintin...

The third-place oil on canvas painting titled "Insider Trading," by Will Carpenter, a Ridgefield High School senior, elicits a reaction out of Bruce Museum intern Megan Hobbs, right, a Darien High School senior, during the Bruce Museum's new exhibition, iCreate, the annual juried art show featuring the work of high school students at the museum in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, June 15, 2017. The exhibition runs until July 30th and features 42 artworks chosen out of over 700 entries received from high school students in the states of Connecticut and New York.

