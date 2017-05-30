The Met requests Rockwell Museum's famous Remington painting for NYC exhibition
The Rockwell Museum announced that The Metropolitan Museum of Art has requested Frederic Remington's painting Lin McClean on loan from the permanent collection of The Rockwell. The work will go on tour to The Met for an upcoming summer exhibition, Frederic Remington at The Met opening July 3, 2017 and running through January 2, 2018.
