The Little Green Painting Group to showcase at the Arts Lounge Gallery
A new exhibition by The Little Green Painting Group started this week in Gallery one and will run until July 8. Whilst they share a love of the natural world, land and seascapes as their inspiration, their styles are varied and individual. Colour and texture has always featured in their exploration of art mediums, however all three have returned to acrylic as their preferred option.
