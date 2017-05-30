The arts and taboo subjects

The arts and taboo subjects

Are you familiar with the term "cultural appropriation" and the recent account of protests regarding Carnegie Melon graduate Tom Megalis' painting "Within 2 Seconds, the Shooting of Tamir Rice," depicting his outrage at this event in which police killed this 12-year-old black child? The Associated Press article also reports an incident at the Whitney Museum of American Art in March of this year in which a black artist demonstrated because white artist Dana Schutz had used historic photographs as inspiration for a rendering of the murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black child killed in 1955.

