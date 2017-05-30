The arts and taboo subjects

Are you familiar with the term "cultural appropriation" and the recent account of protests regarding Carnegie Melon graduate Tom Megalis' painting "Within 2 Seconds, the Shooting of Tamir Rice," depicting his outrage at this event in which police killed this 12-year-old black child? The Associated Press article also reports an incident at the Whitney Museum of American Art in March of this year in which a black artist demonstrated because white artist Dana Schutz had used historic photographs as inspiration for a rendering of the murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black child killed in 1955.

