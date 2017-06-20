The Amazing Johnathan keeps performing despite fatal diagnosis

Former Las Vegas headliner comedy magician The Amazing Johnathan will perform at the Brea Improv on Friday, June 23-25. Comedian and magician John Szeles, aka The Amazing Johnathan, has had a nearly 40-year career surviving the unthinkable: popping out his own eyeball, swallowing razorblades, skewering his tongue, sticking knives through his arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.