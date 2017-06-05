Sydney art exhibition highlights nude...

Sydney art exhibition highlights nude figure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sydney Star Observer

ARTIST Sally West is famous for her still life and landscape painting but little is known about her figurative series. In a new solo exhibition at KAB Gallery, West will showcase figurative forms through her thick and luscious oil paintings, fluid graphite, and expressive ink works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May '17 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC