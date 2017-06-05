Sydney art exhibition highlights nude figure
ARTIST Sally West is famous for her still life and landscape painting but little is known about her figurative series. In a new solo exhibition at KAB Gallery, West will showcase figurative forms through her thick and luscious oil paintings, fluid graphite, and expressive ink works.
