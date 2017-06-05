Summer Camp at Bergen County Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, NJ
Are you looking for a different type of summer camp for your kids? Consider summer camp at the Bergen County Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, N.J., for boys and girls 7 - 13 years old and no horse riding experience is necessary. Campers start the morning off in the barn learning about horses, grooming, equipment and how to prepare for riding.
