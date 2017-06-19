Stolen Buddhist painting exhibited to public after discovery in US
A South Korean temple on Friday opened an 18th-century Korean Buddhist painting, stolen about 50 years ago, to the general public after its American owner and a US art museum let it be repatriated to South Korea last year. The painting, called "Obuldo" in Korean, a depiction of the Five Buddhas, was stolen from Songgwang Temple in Suncheon, 415 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in the early 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC