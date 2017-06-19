Stolen Buddhist painting exhibited to...

Stolen Buddhist painting exhibited to public after discovery in US

A South Korean temple on Friday opened an 18th-century Korean Buddhist painting, stolen about 50 years ago, to the general public after its American owner and a US art museum let it be repatriated to South Korea last year. The painting, called "Obuldo" in Korean, a depiction of the Five Buddhas, was stolen from Songgwang Temple in Suncheon, 415 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in the early 1970s.

